Patna: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha slammed state Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav for "roaming out of the state" amidst the spike in dengue cases.

"The cases of dengue are rising every day with figures reaching above 3,500 in the state. Shockingly, the Health Minister of Bihar is outside of the state and enjoying life after sending his father to Singapore for treatment," Sinha said. "...Beds in government hospitals are unavailable for poor patients while the private hospitals are taking hefty charges. The health system of Bihar has completely collapsed now and patients are feeling helpless," Sinha said.

"Tejashwi Yadav is holding 5 ministry portfolios and staying outside of the state. He is unable to handle the pressure of work. The Chief Minister should take cognizance of the situation and take back some of the ministries (from him)," the LoP asserted.

There is a "complete lack of communication" between the health department and civic agencies, he said, adding that the fogging is being carried out by the municipal corporation of Patna in only "those places where residents are registering complaints". He said that the fight against dengue cannot be succeeded if fogging would take place in selective manners.

"As there is no regulatory body in the state, there is no check on the private hospitals amid rising cases of dengue," the LoP alleged. According to an official of the health department, the tests in government hospitals are free but as treatment facilities are not adequate, many patients are heading to private hospitals which charge Rs 3,000 for dengue Elisa test and Rs 1200 for IgG, IgM and Ns1 tests. (IANS)