Patna: The Congress party is gearing up to start Bihar leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 5. The Yatra will be flagged off from Mandar Hills in Banka district of the state. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the 1,200 kilometre long yatra.

Speaking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bihar, Ajit Sharma, leader of the Congress legislature party, said, "After achieving huge success in the country, our party has decided to undertake Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bihar under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Yatra will help in providing solid political grounding in the state."

Hitting out at the opponents, Sharma further said, "The BJP has been trying to halt the Bharat Jodo Yatra by raising the bogey of Coronavirus. But the saffron party will not be successful in its attempt. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be cowed down by the BJP's Covid-19 scare."

Sharma asserted that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will commence from Banka district in Bihar and after passing through Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Patna, will finally reach Gaya. Besides, we will also appeal to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) to take part in the Yatra, he added.

Whereas president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, Akhilesh Singh, said, "BJP leaders are restless since the Bharat Jodo Yatra was undertaken by Rahul Gandhi. Our leader is listening to the woes of the people and trying to solve them. Such things were making the BJP uncomfortable because the saffron party always cheated people by making false promises to them."