Bihar: Heavy deployment of police remained in place on Monday across Bihar in view of the 'Bharat bandh' against the Agnipath scheme of defense recruitment, although the shutdown call received a tepid response in the state. Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, J S Gangwar said that "detailed and elaborate security arrangements" were in place at all vital installations, including railway premises, and "no untoward incident took place during the Bharat bandh".

According to a PHQ statement, altogether 922 people have been arrested in connection with the large-scale violence and arson in a major part of the state last week.

Bihar ADG on alert amid violence against Agneepath scheme

Gangwar said that 183 people were arrested on June 16, the first day of major disturbances and a day later, when the violence escalated, the number went up to 306, which "resulted in a substantial decline in the number of incidents that took place on June 18, even though there was a call for Bihar bandh".

"June 18 also saw the maximum number of 381 arrests in a day. This resulted in complete order yesterday. We are still in the process of identifying those directly involved in depredation as well as the instigators. None will be spared," Gangwar told reporters after attending a high-level meeting on law order chaired by DGP S K Singhal.

Shops and offices remained open and bandh supporters were prevented by police personnel from enforcing the shutdown. Demonstrations were staged by student bodies at various places in protest against the new scheme of recruitment for four years followed by retirement, without a pension, for 75 percent of the candidates.

None of these protests, however, turned violent.

Also Read: Also read: 'Agnipath': Protestors set trains, property ablaze besides indulging in stone pelting, arson across India

Running of long-distance trains through the East Central Railway zone, which covers much of the state, remained suspended from 4 AM to 8 PM for the third consecutive day as "a precautionary measure". According to an ECR statement, these restrictions had resulted in the cancellation of 348 trains on Monday besides short-termination of three while 12 others were run through diverted routes.

"In view of improvement in law and order in Bihar, these restrictions will be done away with from Tuesday. We are drawing the schedule accordingly," ECR Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar. Railways had suffered a huge loss of property last week during the protests which marked the torching of more than 60 coaches, 10 engines, and a few stations. (With agency inputs)