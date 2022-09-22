Hisar (Haryana): Death of a Dalit youth in a road accident triggered protest in Hisar district of Haryana on Wednesday. Protesters assembled at the mini Hisar secretariat and pelted stones at the police. Later, police resorted to baton-charging to quell the mob.

Two weeks ago, a Dalit youth named Vikram died in a road accident. But the kin of the deceased alleged that some villagers hatched a plot and killed, Vikram, making it look like an accident. The kin also blamed the police for not taking action against the culprits even after the lapse of thirteen days.

Hence, peeved over the alleged inaction of the police a large number of protesters led by the Bhim Army assembled in front of the mini secretariat building at Hisar in Haryana and shouted slogans against the administration. They were demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. The agitators also tried to barge into the mini secretariat premises, said police sources.

A clash took place between police and protesters when the latter were trying to enter the mini secretariat campus. Police stopped the protesters at the gate of the mini secretariat building. Police sources said that the agitators started pelting stones at the police. Police then lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to baton-charging to quell the mob. Several protesters including women allegedly sustained injuries in the incident.