Hisar: A large number of farmers staged a protest against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchander Jangra during his visit to Hisar on Friday. The angry farmers attacked the vehicle of the BJP MP (who made some derogatory remarks against farmers on Thursday) and broke the front windshield of the car. Following which police charged batons to disperse the demonstrating farmers.

The BJP MP had reached Narnaund in Haryana's Hisar to lay the foundation of Jangra Dharamshala. After getting the information a large number of farmers gathered to oppose his arrival in the city. On the other hand, a heavy police force was also deployed at the spot expecting a chaotic situation. As soon as the police brought the MP to the spot, a clash broke out between the farmers and the police defending the MP. Meanwhile, police lathi-charged to disperse the gathering and took some of them into preventive custody.

To oppose the visit of MP, the farmers reached the spot with black flags and blocked the road through which Ramchander was scheduled to pass by. Farmers parked a tractor-trolley to block the path. Following which police took another way to reach the spot where the scuffle broke out between the police and the farmers.

The demonstrating farmers also warned of sit-in protest if the detained farmers will not be released soon.

