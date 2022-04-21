Durg(Chhattisgarh): A sculptor has turned around almost 20 dry tree trunks beside the road upside down giving the message that the felling of trees is a threat to mankind.

In the Navibhata area of ​​Bhilai, sculptor Ankush Devangan has collected 20 dry tree trunks and placed them on the road upside down. Through this, he wants to give the message that if "trees are cut in the name of development in the same way, then one day the existence of human life will also become like an inverted tree." Talking to ETV Bharat Devangan said, "Looking at the chopped-off trees I couldn't stop thinking of the society and nature. So I though of placing it upside down so that the people also start thinking that if you destroy nature then your life will also be upside-down shortly."

"The inverted trees will definitely attract the attention of the commuters and this will make them think of the weird positioning of the trees. I have discussed this with Bhilai Steel Plant(BSP) officials and they too agreed to this plan. Getting the help of BSP officials to spread the message and to create awareness of the importance of tree plantation, we have kept the dry tree trunks upside down. Almost 20 such tree trunks have already been placed."

Devangan also said, "Trees cut at different places are being lifted by JCB and brought to Bhilai Steel Plant at Navibhatait and we have plan to cover atleast half-a-kilometre so that we can spread this message of awareness . From an artistic point of view, it will also attract people. If nothing is done within the designated time frame then, tomorrow your life will look upside down."

The green tree covers are disappearing in the city day by day. The sculptor has appealed to the people to preserve them by planting saplings and gifting saplings on birthdays and wedding anniversaries. Also, the children need to be made aware of the importance of planting trees. So that we can also give the future generation a green environment.