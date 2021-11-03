Hyderabad: India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, has expressed jubilation over the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin. The company's Chairman, MD Krishna Ella, said the company was honoured for the efforts of its partners.

Bharat Biotech has said that the world can now accelerate the process of importing Covaxin Vaccines.

The company said that it had submitted the third phase of clinical trials to the WHO in July and had reviewed clinical trials data in October. The EUL process had begun in July. It was always an opportunity to show effective performance, the company said.

Bharat Biotech's Chairman also said that the quality and safety standards have been strictly adhered to and as a result the vaccine has achieved world-class recognition.

He said that most of the vaccines produced by Bharat Biotech are already approved by the World Health Organization. JMD Suchitra Ella said Bharat Biotech was moving forward to play a key role in efforts to curb the covid pandemic

Also read: Diwali comes early to India; Hyderabad cardiologist on WHO's approval for Covaxin