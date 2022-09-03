Kolkata: Bengal special task force (STF) of West Bengal police, arrests two for 'terror links' from Kolkata and Mumbai on Saturday. STF West Bengal officers arrested Samir Hossain Shaikh from Diamond Harbour PS area& Saddam Hossain Khan from Nirmalnagar Mumbai with the help of ATS Mumbai on charges of regular contacts with banned jihadi terrorist organisations & highly radicalised covert activities. Details awaited.