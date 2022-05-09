New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday reviewed the preparation of six panels meant for the Chintan Shivir to be held in Udaipur from May 13-15. The convenors of the six groups, Mallikarjun Kharge for the current political situation, P Chidambaram for the economy, Mukul Wasnik for organization, Salman Khurshid for social welfare, Bhupinder Hooda for agriculture, and Amarinder Raja Warring for youth and empowerment have gathered at Sonia’s residence.

The review comes hours before a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee to be held at 4:30 pm to assess preparations for the Chintan Shivir, where over 400 leaders from across the country will gather to discuss a broad strategy for the 2024 national elections. The reports prepared by the six groups would also be debated by the leaders during the three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur to firm up the party line on various burning topics to highlight the failures of the central government.

Over the past few days, the six panels have met many times and discussed the points related to their topics. In the process, they also held consultations with some outside experts to get a broader perspective on the problems being faced by the people. For instance, Hooda, a former Chief Minister of Haryana, met BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmer representatives to understand their issues.

Accordingly, the party is expected to back the demand made by the farmers that the Centre should legalize the minimum support price for wheat and rice. Similarly, the panel on social welfare may flag the issue of safeguarding the interests of the weaker sections and minorities, the panel on the economy may highlight large scale unemployment in a sliding economy and the plight of small businesses, and the panel on youth may raise the concerns over recruitment exercises and the panel on the organization may suggest revamping of the units at various levels.

“We want to firm up the party line on various issues before throwing an open debate amongst ourselves. Then only a meaningful discussion would take place at the Chintan Shivir,” said a senior AICC functionary on condition of anonymity. The CWC meeting to review preparations for the big conclave this week is taking place amid murmurs of discontent in sections of the party over the list of invitees.

Several former ministers and office bearers, who do not hold any party post now, have been left out. The same goes with several younger leaders who too want to be part of the brainstorming sessions but may be left out due to the protocol. The list of excluded persons would also include many party spokespersons who usually defend the party during TV debates.

Read: Congress rubbishes report of Gandhis resignation in CWC meet