New Delhi: The Congress party, on Saturday, ruled out reports suggesting that party president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are going to resign on Sunday, owing to the responsibility of the party's defeat in Assembly elections of 5 states

This comes after a news channel claimed that the three Gandhis would offer their resignation tomorrow at the Congress Working Committee meeting, which is scheduled at 4 pm to discuss the party's debacle in the recently held polls.

Reacting over the matter, Congress General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala called these reports "completely unfair, mischievous and incorrect".

He tweeted, "The news story of alleged resignations being carried on a news channel on unnamed sources is completely unfair, mischievous, and incorrect."

Surjewala further added, "It is unfair for a TV channel to carry such unsubstantiated propaganda stories emanating from imaginary sources at the instance of ruling BJP."

Earlier on Friday, the G23 leaders, who had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding an organizational overhaul, also held a meeting at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence.

After the meeting, it was being decided that the role of central leadership will also be questioned in the CWC meet and they will reiterate their demand to pace up the organizational elections.

Congress lost the electoral battle in Punjab to the eight-year-old party, AAP, while in Uttrakhand, Goa, and Manipur, it has failed to give even a credible fight to BJP. What must be more concerning for the party is that it has now shrunk to just two states, i.e. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

