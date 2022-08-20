Naxalbari: A bag full of human skeletal remains was recovered from the garbage heap in the Naxalbari market area near Siliguri in West Bengal on Saturday. The incident in the Naxalbari market area spread a lot of panic among the locals. It is learnt that on Saturday, a local resident went to defecate near a pile of garbage behind a gold jewelry shop in the market of the Chowringhee area of Naxalbari where he saw the bag.

He informed the traders nearby who opened the bag and found a few skeletons in it. The traders later informed the Naxalbari police station from which cops recovered the skeletons and sent them to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. According to local sources, the skeletons of several parts of the human body including the skull, legs, spine, and hands were recovered.

Several words are written in English on the skeletons. Biswajit Mandal, a local resident, said, “In the morning, a person found the skeletons in a sack. After that, the local traders called the police. The local people and traders are panicking as the skeletons were found in the middle of the market,” Darjeeling district police DSP (Rural) Achintya Gupta said that investigation is on to find out the details.

“The skeletons have been recovered. They have been sent for post-mortem. Everything is being investigated,” Gupta said.

Also read: UP: Bodies of missing minor boys recovered from canal