Astrological predictions for January 11, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Your enthusiasm will add a glow to whatever you do. Your sincerity in approach is what makes it special. You will seem to have a quick and effective solution to all the problems and will be able to spend quality time with your loved ones. You will become more responsible in domestic activities. The stars indicate that you are likely to feel very avid and bouncy today. But, you need to control yourself, and refrain from taking spontaneous decisions.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. You will put your heart and soul into whatever you do today. But there may still be dark clouds hovering over the results. Don't let that bother you. You must keep up the hard work throughout the day. By and large, your health is likely to be good. But, the planetary positions indicate that you may feel less confident. As a result, you might encounter minor hurdles while doing your routine tasks in office and home.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You will let your personal likes and dislikes cloud your judgement today. Don't let that happen, or you may lose a worthy friend. Also devise a health plan and exercise regularly. Today is going to be an average day for you on the financial front. On this dull day, you are advised not to make any major monetary decisions, as they are not likely to bear fruit. Your creative ideas may fetch appreciation if effectively implemented.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. You may feel like flaunting your so-called superior social and financial status today. Chances are that all that gas about how successful you are may end up exploding in your face, and you may end up spending a lot more than you would have liked. On the personal front, things will take a positive turn and any harsh feelings between you and your beloved will be sorted out. Your self-confidence will be back and you will build a more meaningful relationship.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You may wear the trendiest suit, drive the swankiest car and dine at the costliest restaurant, but if luck is not on your side, you can forget becoming a business tycoon. Fortunately, that is not the case with you today. With a favourable alignment of the cosmos, you are set for a day where your business proposals will be the hardest thing to overlook. Control your anger today and do not give up on anything.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Financial doldrums are headed your way today. In order to seek what you desire, expect to shell out a hefty price. You might just net those short-term goals in the evening. Large and important business deals will end the day on a high note. Despite your efforts to save money, chances of money getting spent will remain high due to today’s planetary positions. You should not regret this as this is just a passing phase.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Today may be a busy day for you work wise and you may not be able to completely focus on your family. It is a good day to start something side by side, if you are an employee. In short, time is a good for building another financial ground to bolster your funds as a fall back arrangement. You will have smooth progress at work and you will eventually be satisfied with your achievement.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Today you will enjoy very good health and mood. You will be able to prove your abilities at the workplace. People will accept your authority which will make you feel good. Your enthusiasm will be very high and you will not be disappointed by the problem. This is an ideal time for jumping from job to business to earn more money. Alternatively, it is an ideal day to switch to a better paying job.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Your dedication to work is set to shift to the top gear. Find yourself swamped by excess workload in the noon. Things, however, will lighten as the afternoon progresses. Expect a fun-filled, exciting evening. You are feeling good about everything that's happening with you. You face no health problems today and you are surrounded by positive vibes. You will be great at presentation skills. You will spend more time with family and stay enthusiastic.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You need to take good care of yourself today. You should not ignore any sign that indicates weak health. You are advised to stay alert in case of financial matters. An important call in the career front is waiting for you. It may be a new assignment, new meeting or a new goal. You need to be thoroughly prepared. You strive to be a bit more disciplined today. However, this needs to be done rather diplomatically.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. You will seek spirituality as you feel thoroughly dejected by your present situation. Even struggling courageously with circumstances requires a spiritual endeavour. These trying times give you the patience to deal intelligently with challenges and setbacks. Do something for relaxation. Watch out on problems and try to keep them away. However, in this process you should not take more stress either as it will affect your health negatively. Your financial calculations will not be cent percent right so please proceed with caution.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Leo today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Bright prospects will greet whatever new ventures you decide to focus on today. It is a good time to implement your plans. Apart from short-term monetary gains, you may also find yourself pursuing activities which bring you intangible rewards, like goodwill for example. You are vulnerable today as you will need to remain on the toe to finish off your work and that may affect your health. However, maintaining an extremely high level of patience could prevent the situation for you.