Astrological predictions for July 16, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. The evening will be reserved for friends and loved ones. You may not feel alone and be proud to give quality time to your loved one. You are likely to feel happy for your sweetheart. The good mood of your partner will rejoice you. Today you will also remain in good health. Your mind will be very logical and active. You will be able to do something unusual or extraordinary. You will be investing your energy in networking. It's a good day for you.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You may desire to spend a few private moments with your sweetheart but that doesn't seem to happen today. You will remain a bit stressed about important work and this could impact your health a bit, though not much. You will hardly find time to take rest. You will be constantly busy thinking about work and related matters. This is perfect day to call for major official business meetings. It’s going to be successful and will contribute to your financial progress.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Personal life may seem good unless you get indecisive about your partner’s attitude. You may share domestic responsibilities as well as manage emotional stress with the support of your loved one. Taking judicious decisions related to finance may help you to reap you excellent future rewards. Make sure you clear misunderstandings with colleagues and seniors. Keep annoyance at bay and learn to control your temper while conducting meetings with clients.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. It may be a romantic period as you may feel like showering all you love upon your sweetheart. A loving and amicable approach may draw your loved one closer to you. This may pave the way to a smooth relationship. It may be an auspicious day on the financial front. However, you may fall short of funds while shopping. Better not expect from friends or relatives. Keep away from negative thoughts or words as they may be misunderstandings despite your intentions being clear.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Love life may bring a smile on your face. With moral support from your beloved you may work on strengthening your relationship. Those in business may get good partnership proposals. New business alliances may help to enhance your financial status. At the workplace you may miss opportunities due to low energy levels. Expectations from seniors may make you run out of enthusiasm. Therefore, you may need to adopt techniques to increase your productivity.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. Love life may remain uneventful as your partner may not exhibit interest in your intellectual conversations. Look out for ways to ensure a happy relationship. Finances may need to be handled well as expenses may shoot up. Prioritize your needs to keep a check on your savings. Professionals may find it hard to manage daily affairs. You may need to take help from a colleague for the same. Learn to get flexible and open up with others to understand things from their viewpoint.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. You may have a wonderful time with your loved ones. Your efforts to make them feel proud about you may only be possible if you learn to make adjustments. You may be financially well placed. Refrain from selling your investments though they may command a good value. The professional front may remain stable as you may explore new resources and hold a strong urge to accumulate extensive knowledge. You may remain in a cheerful mood as you spread your positivity all around.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You may have an energizing day as your sweetheart may bring some goodies for you and your loved ones. Emotional support from your partner may be indicated. As the day may be hectic on the domestic and professional front you may not be able to pay attention towards your finances. Despite getting innovative ideas you may not be able to implement them due to low energy levels. However, you may focus on planning and get your team ready for assignments.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Your compromising approach towards love will make things hassle free. You are ready to learn a lot from your loved one. You will not bother about your sweetheart’s complaints. An unsettled mind changes again as demand to finish your pending tasks becomes first,before taking up new projects. It's a favorable day to prove yourself at the workplace. New ideas may keep coming to your mind now. Health will remain good. In a nutshell, this should be a pleasant day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Sweet times with a beloved may be indicated. Stress may take a back seat as you may be in no mood to spoil happy moments with your partner. You may share responsibilities that may pave the way for a long term association. Present financial deals may bring hope for good future returns. Nonetheless, past investments may propel you to get into new ones. Teamwork may bring projects to a successful completion. Your intelligence may help you get through all your problems.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Self grooming may help you to woo your partner. However, learn to control your demanding attitude. Investments may be the core issue as it may get necessary for you to work on financial planning. Pay heed to an expert’s advice on how to invest your savings. At the workplace you may strive to look good as well as give your best at tasks that may require a lot of logical and analytical approach. Although you may maintain a smooth working procedure even if it takes time.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Aquarius today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. A forgiving nature may help you in your relationships. Domestic issues may resolve peacefully. It may be easy for you to maintain long term relationships. The time may be ideal to plan a vacation. You may have no reason to worry about expenses as a good financial status may take control of the situation. At the workplace you may need to get patient as good things take time. However, you may need to refrain from impulsive decision making.