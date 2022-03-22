New Delhi: Assets worth over Rs 19,000 crore related to fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi has been attached so far, Minister of State (MoS), Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He also said that the assets were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA). The MoS in a written reply said that the three have defrauded public sector banks by siphoning off funds through their companies resulting in a total loss of over Rs. 22,000 crore.

"In the cases pertaining to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who have defrauded Public Sector banks by siphoning off the funds through their companies which resulted in total loss of Rs 22,585.83 crore to the public sector banks, as on 15.03.2022, assets worth Rs 19111.20 crore have been attached under the provisions of PMLA," Chaudhary said in the written reply.

He said that out of the attached assets, Rs 15113.91 crores have been restituted to the Public sector banks. The MoS stated that the Union Government in addition has confiscated assets worth Rs 335.06 crores. "As of 15.03.2022, 84.61 per cent of the total defrauded funds in these cases have been attached/seized and 66.91 per cent of total loss to the banks has been handed over to Banks/Confiscated to Government of India," the Minister stated.

"It is pertinent to mention here that as on 15.03.2022, the consortium of banks led by SBI has realized Rs.7975.27 crore by sale of assets handed over to them by the Directorate of Enforcement," he added.

