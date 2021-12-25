Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detached assets worth Rs 1000 crore belonging to diamantaire Nirav Modi- prime accused in the massive fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB), including the iconic Rhythm House at Kala Ghoda in south Mumbai, four flats in Worli and an office building in Kurla.

According to ED sources, a liquidator appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal will conduct the liquidation process of the properties. The assets including four magnificent flats worth over Rs 100 crore in the Samudra Mahal in Worli, his bungalow in Alibag and a windmill in Jaisalmer are under auction list. The seized properties will be auctioned in Mumbai to recover the amount payable by Modi’s firms to the PNB, the sources added.

These include the Rhythm House Music Store building at Kala Ghoda, the Nepanci Road Flat, the office building at Kurla, and ornaments.

Earlier, the court has ordered auction of Nirav Modi's assets to recover Punjab National Bank's arrears, said sources.

It is alleged that Modi bought many properties with the money he had defrauded from the PNB.

