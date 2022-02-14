Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh saw a 60.31 per cent turnout, till 5 pm, in the second phase of Assembly polls on Monday, while there was 59.37 per cent polling in Uttarakhand and 75.29 per cent in Goa in their single-phase elections. The final figures would be available after some time.

As per the Election Commission data, North Goa registered 75.33 per cent polling while South Goa registered 75.26 per cent till 5 p.m. In Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur saw the highest turnout, so far, at 67.05 per cent, while Shahjahanpur was the lowest at 55.20 per cent. Amroha district registered 66.15 per cent, Bareilly 57.68 per cent, Bijnor 61.44 per cent, Badaun 55.98 per cent, Moradabad 64.52 per cent, Rampur 60.10 per cent, and Sambhal 56.88 per cent.

In Uttarakhand, Almora district registered 50.65 per cent, Bageshwar 57.83 per cent, Chamoli 59.28 per cent, Champawat 59.97 per cent, Dehradun 52.93 per cent, Haridwar 67.58 per cent, Nainital 63.12 per cent, Pauri Garhwal 51.93 per cent, Pithoragarh 57.49 per cent, Rudraprayag 60.36 per cent, Tehri Garhwal 52.66 per cent, Udham Singh Nagar 65.14 per cent and Uttarkashi 65.55 per cent. The EC clarified that the data made available is an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.

Uttarakhand is holding single-phase polling for all its 70 Assembly seats together, with 82,66,644 voters to decide the fate of 632 candidates. In Goa, as many as 11,56,464 voters will cast ballots to decide the fate of 301 candidates for its 40 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 2.02 crore voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in 55 Assembly constituencies across the nine districts are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.

READ: UP Polls: Political bigwigs cast their votes, express confidence of winning big