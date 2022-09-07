Tezpur (Assam): Police in Assam's Sonitpur recovered a large quantity of weapons from Misamamari Belshiri in an operation conducted based on intelligence information generated by the Army Field Battalion. Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das told reporters in Tezpur that the weapons were recovered from an underground trunk in an operation led by her.

Das said among the items recovered were live ammunition of Pakistani-made LMGs used in ambushes by al-Qaeda and Pakistani militants. She said these areas bordering Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are densely forested and were earlier strongholds of NDFB militants. They were wrapped in plastic and buried in a trunk, she said.

The recovered cache includes 6 handmade pistols, 1 Hand made gun, AK 47 rifle magazine 1, 1 factory-made pistol, 2 active grenades, 15 live ammunition of .22 pistol, 110 ammunition of AK47 rifle, and 58 live ammunition of SLR (7.62M) of Pakistan factory (POF), 32 live rounds of LMG, 2 pen pistols, 4 packets of white explosives, 22kg phosphorus, 1.5 kg unidentified explosives, 1.5 kg black explosive powder and 4 detonators.

The explosive material is being sent to forensic science laboratory for examination, Additional Superintendent said.