Guwahati: The Assam government is yet to complete 100 percent vaccination for the second dose.

However, the state government is planning a booster dose for those over 60 years and to the health workers from January 10.

There are 3.6 million people in the state who fall in this category, and per government officials, the state will start giving the booster dose for these people from January 10.

Assam Health Minister Keshav Mahanta said this on Friday and added that the government will give the booster dose to these section of people in a phased manner.

Normally the booster dose is given after nine months of the second dose of the vaccine.

Mahanta said that the government is also starting the vaccination for 15 years to 18 years age group from January 3.

"There are about 20 lakh people in this category and they will be given the vaccine at the school," he said.

He said that the state government has so far vaccinated 3.75 crore people out of which 2.17 crore has received the first dose and 1.58 crore people have taken the second dose of COVID vaccine.