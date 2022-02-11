Rudrapur: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Udham Singh Nagar on February 11 to campaign for BJP candidate Rajesh Shukla from Kichha assembly seat.

Assam Chief Minister while slamming Rahul Gandhi said that he had asked for proof of surgical airstrikes because he does not believe the Indian army, has anyone asked for proof from Rahul Gandhi for being the son of his father?

Congress does the politics of appeasement, he adds.

Singers Kanyah Mittal and Gajendra Verma were also present with him. The Uttarakhand Assembly Elections are scheduled on February 14 and the counting of votes is due on March 10, 2022.

