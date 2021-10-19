Mumbai (Maharashtra): Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Director of NCB (Anti-Narcotics Squad) speaking to the media on Monday said that actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested in a cruise drugs party case has been given counselling lessons in general like any other accused.

According to the NCB official, "these counselling lessons are not just for Aryan Khan, they are given to each accused. Young people who are addicted to drugs, especially at a young age, need to get out of it at the same age and that is why they are counselled."

Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison, during counselling reportedly told officials that he would work for the welfare of the poor and shun the wrong path. He further added that he would make everyone proud after his release from jail, sources say.

All the eight accused including two women arrested by the NCB on October 2 in connection with the case were provided counselling, the official added.

On October 14, Mumbai Special NDPS court reserved an order for October 20 on the bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Earlier, NCB in its reply filed in the court said that its probe revealed Aryan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. The NCB further said that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaz Khan.

Meanwhile, on October 15, Aryan Khan. who was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Friday, informed jail officials.

