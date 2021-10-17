Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, assured NCB officials during counselling that he would work for the welfare of the poor and never do anything that

Aryan who is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison here, was counselled by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and social workers. He told us that he will work for "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden" after his release and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons, news agency PTI quoted an agency official as saying.

All the eight accused including two women arrested by the NCB on October 2 in connection with the case were provided counselling, the official added.

On October 14, Mumbai Special NDPS court reserved order for October 20 on the bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Earlier, NCB in its reply filed in the court said that its probe revealed Aryan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. The NCB further said that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaz Khan.