Bhopal: Controversy seems to be erupting after the book "The Algebra of Infinite Justice", written by renowned author Arundhati Roy has been included in the syllabus of Bachelor of Arts, second-year English Literature in Madhya Pradesh. The book will be taught to the students in the upcoming session but the momentum against the induction of the book into the syllabus has started gaining.

The entry of Roy's literature in the colleges of MP was considered an entry of "communist ideology" into the state's higher education system. As Arundhati Roy has been targeted by the BJP leaders for her statement and works in the past, the decision of the Higher Education Department is not making sense to many people.

Also read: Tamil Nadu varsity removes Arundhati Roy's book after ABVP protest

Recently Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the new National Education Policy of the state during his Bhopal visit. He also appreciated the Madhya Pradesh government for implementing the education policy. Arundhati's book in the syllabus however is questioned since she is generally associated with the left-wing ideology.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said he had no information regarding the issue, or what has been included in the syllabus. "But if this is the case, then such a textbook will be removed after consulting the concerned officials," he said.

Taking a jibe, Congress spokesperson Ajay Yadav says that "there are many flaws in the new education policy and the latest example of this is seen in the syllabus. It is also clear after this that BJP has a dual character."