Srinagar: Two local militants surrendered before the security forces during an encounter in Hadigam village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on July 6. The police said that these two local militants were associated with the TRF organisation. And with the appeal of the parents and the efforts of the security forces, they surrendered. However, their identity was kept secret. On Wednesday, the army released a video of these former militants and their families, but their identities have been kept secret.

Army releases video of surrendered militants; Mehbooba lauds security forces

Speaking about the surrender, IGP of Kashmir Zone Police Vijay Kumar said that if all parents appeal to their militant sons to abandon the path of violence, whether they are caught in an encounter or involved in terrorist activities, then many lives of youth will be saved like these two youths, who have been saved during the encounter. Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti while praising the security forces said that such efforts must continue so that young people, who carry guns, will shun them and join the mainstream, which would give them a second chance in life.