Anantapur (AP): Sravanti, the wife of a priest, lodged a complaint against her husband for having sexual relationships with several devotees. She approached the police with pictures and audio recordings to reveal her husband's 'Raasleela', where she also informed that many young ladies are constantly visiting the temple and they have an affair with her husband. The husband threatened to kill her if she informs anyone about his affairs.

Sravanti said that she was married to Anantasaina from Anantapur district for 14 years, and they have two children she received divorce papers from her husband and when she went to Muradi village on Tuesday morning with her family members to talk to her husband about the same, they were not allowed to come in. Later, the discussion turned into a heated argument where the priest attacked her family members and threatened to kill them too.