Amravati: With the surge in Covid cases, the Andhra Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew starting from Tuesday. The night curfew would be imposed between 11 pm and 5 am.

The government issues fresh guidelines curbing overcrowding at weddings, gathering at the religious congregations and social functions in public places. The decision was taken following the review meeting held by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy with the officials of the health department.

The government has also imposed restrictions over a maximum of 200 people would be allowed in public events and only 100 people are allowed in function halls. over 50 per cent of seating occupancy in theatres, multiplexes and cinema halls will be allowed. Wearing of masks is mandatory at public places, or else a fine of Rs 100 would be imposed on violaters. However, all inter-state and intra-state movement of goods is exempted from the restrictions.

