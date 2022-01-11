Amravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday postponed the imposition of night curfew in view of the Sankranti festival so that people do not face any travel inconvenience while returning to their native places. Amending the earlier orders on the night curfew, the state government issued new orders. The night curfew is now likely to be implemented from January 18.

State Health Minister Alla Nani said, "A large number of people were flocking to their native places during the Sankranti festival. The government is ready to face the possible third wave of Covid. It is mandatory to wear masks in public places. Anyone found violating this rule, a fine of Rs 100 will be imposed on them."

The people were asked to cooperate with the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The state government has ordered fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 for non-compliance with Covid-19 guidelines issued for commercial shops and malls. The movie theatres would only allow 50 per cent seating capacity by following all the covid norms.

The government has made its stand clear that "staff and passengers on public transport vehicles, including the RTC, must wear a mask and follow covid appropriate behaviour", the minister added.

Also Read: Andhra reports 2 new Omicron cases, state tally increases to six

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported as many as 1,831 cases, but as of now, no death has been reported. The state had recorded 984 fresh cases on Monday. 242 covid infected people cured in the state. The active cases now stand at 7,195.