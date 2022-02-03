Amravati: The state government employees and teachers marched on the streets of Vijayawada city in their 'Chalo Vijayawada' protest against the recent pay revision on Thursday and created a stir of sorts on the streets. The rally demanded the government to immediately withdraw the "dark orders" related to pay revision.

Meanwhile, the state police arrested employees and leaders in Vijayawada. Police issued a notice to employees and teachers warning them that 'Chalo Vijayawada' was not allowed and would be held responsible for the actions taken by the AP government."

Pay revision commission struggle committee leaders said, "This is a historic struggle. Lakhs of employees are behind us. Even the police are behind us," while addressing a large gathering.

"This government should realize the power of employees. Once we go on indefinite strike from February 7, the government will only be responsible for any inconvenience caused to people," the committee leaders added.

Andhra police blocked all the roads coming to Vijayawada. Districts Collectors ordered that employees and teachers not be given leave on Thursday except on medical grounds. The leaders of the PRC protest were put under house arrest in all districts and some of the leaders were arrested as a precautionary measure.

Police patrolled the vehicles heading towards Vijayawada at the Visakhapatnam District Paper Tollgate on the Chennai-Kolkata road. Travel agencies have been warned not to give vehicles to union leaders. Total five check posts were set up from Thiruvooru to Ibrahimpnatam.

The government employees are demanding old salaries and to revoke the new PRC GO issued by the Andhra Pradesh government. The protesters said, "rather than a hike, the salary revision order resulted only in pay cuts to all."

From February 5, the employees would adopt "non-cooperation", ahead of the indefinite strike from midnight of February 6, they added.

(With agency inputs)