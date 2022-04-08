Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The erring professor Dr. Jitendra Kumar was taken into custody for interrogation by the police for making disparaging remarks about Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Dr. Kumar explaining 'the sexual assault' through a power-point presentation showed Hindu Gods and Goddesses in poor light. The police action was initiated against the accused following the registration of the case at the police station concerned.

Besides, the university administration has also served a show-cause notice on Dr. Kumar. It was also stated that the erring professor had also sought an apology for his controversial remarks. On Thursday, Circle Officer, Civil Lines, Shwetabh Pandey, said notice has been sent to the accused professor. "Dr. Jitendra Kumar is working as an assistant professor in the forensic science department of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He tried to hurt the religious sentiments while explaining a lesson to medical students during the PowerPoint presentation. Thereafter, the FIR has been lodged against him under various sections of the IPC."

The complainant in the matter, Dr. Nisit Sharma, said the chairman should also be made accused in the case because he decides the curriculum. "I have filed the case against the professor. The AMU administration and Faculty of Medicine have decried Dr. Kumar's lecture projecting Hindu Gods and Goddesses in a poor light. The university administration has asked Dr. Kumar to file a reply within 24 hours."

The case has been registered against Dr. Jitendra Kumar, assistant professor of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College. The accused professor was summoned to the police station for interrogation. Besides, notice has also been served on him, said Shwetabh Pandey, Circle Officer, Civil Lines police station.