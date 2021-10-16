New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He also conducted an aerial survey of Rani LaxmibaiDweep, ShaheedDweep Eco Tourism Project, Swaraj Dweep Water Aerodrome and other development projects. Several dignitaries including the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi and the Union Home Secretary were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Shah in his address said that he is very thrilled to be here and it is natural because for the years that we fought against the British to liberate the country, its full Swaraj may have been achieved in 1947, but in 1943 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had freed this part of India from the clutches of the British for two years. He said that for patriots across the country, especially the younger generation, this should become a very important place, because it was here for the first time that Netaji had spent two nights and it was here for the first time that Netaji had hoisted the Tricolor, the statement added.

The Union Home Minister said that we are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi across the country and through the celebrations we want to inculcate the feeling of patriotism among the youth and on the basis of this they should be engaged in building a new and great India and the dream that Modiji has. We have seen that India should get its rightful place by becoming great in the world, our younger generation should move forward in that direction.

The Union Minister said that there is a feeling of inspiration as soon as one visits this place during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and even today the message of Veer Savarkar and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose mingles in the air here. He requested the youth from across the country to visit Andaman and Nicobar once and definitely visit this pilgrimage site of the Freedom Struggle. Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named three islands here as Shaheed, Swaraj and Subhash, so that the coming generations can be inspired that now that the country has attained Independence they can be inspired by Martyrs such as Netaji, Veer Savarkar and many other unknown martyrs. He said that we do not have the chance to fight for freedom, but no one can snatch our chance to live for the country and if we want to dedicate our life for the development, progress and glory of India, then no one can stop us.

Amit Shah said that the Amrit Mahotsav of Freedom is being celebrated when we are also celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose. It is on 30th December 1943, Subhash Babu, breathing the free air of a free India, unfurled the Tricolor. He said that learning from Netaji and his life, it is felt that injustice has been done to Netaji. The bright pole star in the history of the Freedom Movement, Netaji did not receive as much importance as he should have. For years, attempts were made to downplay many well-known leaders of the Independence Movement and their contributions. But now the time has come that everyone should find their proper place in history, those who contributed and sacrificed their lives, they should find their proud place in history, and that is why Prime Minister Modi decided to name this island after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Union Minister said that similar injustice has been done to Sardar Patel. The Indian Republic today would not have been possible if Sardar Patel had not made more than 550 princely states a part of India in less than a year and a half. The British did what they had to do by freeing everyone, but Sardar Patel completed the task of bringing all the princely states within the Indian Union and creating a strong India. Sardar Saheb also did not receive the same respect as he should have received after Independence. But history repeats itself, no matter how much injustice is done to anyone, good work is never hidden and today in Kevadia, the world's tallest statue of Sardar Saheb has been installed by Narendra Modi, which people from all over the world come to see.

Amit Shah said that Subhash Babu and Sardar Patel were two such personalities of the Freedom Movement. Today, the whole country should remember Subhash Babu with respect, and that is why Narendra Modi on the occasion of 75 years of Independence has made the place where Subhash Babu had hoisted the flag, as a huge tourist destination by placing a very big Tricolor and has also made it into a center for the awakening of patriotism. In the coming days, we are going to develop this island too and will build a grand memorial for Subhash Babu. Prime Minister had also announced that Subhash Babu's birthday on 23 January will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas and governments across the states and the Central government are celebrating it.

The Union Home Minister said that Subhash Babu was a brilliant student who became an ICS officer and becoming an ICS officer in those days meant ensuring luxuries, but Subhash Babu had studied with a different purpose. He did not pass the ICS exam to work under the British, but instead had become an ICS officer for uprooting the British and throwing them out. He did not accept the job of the British even after topping the ICS examination, entered politics, became the Mayor of Calcutta, twice became the Congress President, then there were differences in the strategy of the Congress, left the Congress and formed the Forward Bloc and became a part of the Freedom Movement and began a new chapter.

Subhash Babu was under house arrest in Calcutta during the World War II, but slipped from under British watch, and from there a journey called the Great Escape began. From Calcutta to Peshawar, Peshawar to Moscow and from there to Berlin, Subhash Babu travelled 7,275 kms by car. The fire and flame of patriotism was lit, and the desire to achieve Swaraj, made him reach Berlin after evading the British. Subhash Babu made a submarine journey of 27,000 km from Germany to Indonesia, from there to Japan and then to Singapore.

The Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) was formed in an effort to achieve Independence, radio stations were started and Independent India was established by the Indian National Army on this island. It was recognized by the Government of Japan. He tried to achieve freedom through such a big struggle against the British, under whose rule the Sun never set.