Guwahati(Assam): Ambubachi Mela in Kamakhya temple of Guwahati began today at Neelachal Hills. The Mela will be held for a period of four days. The doors of the temple will remain closed on June 23, 24, and 25. The doors of the temple will be opened to devotees soon after the rituals of The Goddess Bath and daily Puja on June 26.

According to sources, the Kamakhya temple has been visited by many devotees from across the country and abroad. The administration has arranged three camps at Old Jail Complex in Fancy Bazar, Kamakhya Station, and Pandu Port for devotees from different places. Tourism minister Jayant Malla Barua told the media that arrangements were made for 15-20 thousand people to accommodate in the camps and the camps could be increased to 25-30 thousand people if required.