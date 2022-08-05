Patna: Senior railway officials were on their toes when 15653 Guwahati—Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express after leaving Barauni Station reached Vidyapatinagar station instead of Samastipur station. By the time the driver and staffers manning the train control and command centre realised their folly, the train had reached the outer signal of the Vidyapatinagar Railway Station.

When senior railway officials under the Sonepur Division realised their mistake then it was, too, late to bring back the train on the original track. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Sonepur division Neelmani suspended the assistant station masters of the Bachchwara Railway Station Kundan Kumar and Suraj Kumar of another railway station with immediate effect on charges of dereliction of duty. Besides, a probe into the matter has been ordered.

Confirming the incident, Birendra Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, said the Amarnath Express went on another route, and officials of the department concerned committed the mistake. Railways ordered an investigation into the incident. The General Manager of East Central has ordered strict action against those found guilty after the submission of the inquiry report. Both the assistant station masters have been placed under suspension.