Gaya (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a man covered a distance of 190 km from Rajgir to Gaya in Bihar by sitting underneath the engine of the train. According to railway officials, Buddha Purnima Express reached Gaya at around 4 am on Monday via Patna from Rajgir. The driver of that train S Chaudhary had stapped the train on the platform and after alighting from the train he heard the sound of a person asking for water from underneath the engine, he was shocked for a moment on hearing the sound. But, when he looked underneath the engine with the help of a torch, he heard the sound of a person whispering. The sound was coming from near the central motor. Immediately, he informed the railway officials and they reached the spot and dragged him out of the engine with the help of the RPF personnel.

The incident took place on Rajgir-Patna-Gaya Varanasi-Sarnath Buddha Purnima Express at Gaya Railway Station. The man disappeared after the incident. According to the driver, he was sitting underneath the engine of the train near the central motor (traction motor). Railway employees say that it is impossible to enter the place where that person was sitting and opined that he may be deranged.

Railway experts say that it is very difficult for a person to go there and it is even more difficult to sit there. The person, who was pulled out from the engine of the train could not be identified. According to railway employees, the train had left Rajgir and had stopped at six stations for a period of two to six seconds. They stated they are unable to believe that the person had travelled 190 km by sitting underneath the engine.