Bangalore: Amid calls by rightwing to ban loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has said that in the eyes of the government, "all are equal and we work without any discrimination". "We will ensure that law and order is not compromised. We will implement the judgment given by the courts after talking with the organizations and the associations," the CM said while speaking to reporters at his RT Nagar residence.

On Monday, Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Muthalik and his associates warned the state government to remove loudspeakers from the mosques saying they are causing noise pollution. "Some statements do not solve the problem. There have already been many ideas about them. These ideas come from the past, nothing new. All are old orders. The High Court orders are also old. We haven't made any new orders. We are taking all necessary steps to maintain peace and order without taking any law into consideration,” CM Bommai said on the calls to ban loudspeakers.

"It is questioned why the court order has not been implemented. Azaan has set the standard of decibel. We are working on purchasing decibel checking machines and implementing High Court orders step by step," he said. "This is a job that needs to be done while taking all into confidence. With several organisations, we have already held meetings, from the police station level to the district level we will also hold meetings and take action," he added.

Over former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's statement that he would protest on the issue, Bommai said he has the right to protest against the state government. "However, I will not comment on the baseless allegations that the government is under RSS remote control and the government is under the control of the Sangh Parivar," he said. Kumaraswamy has said he would protest against this from April 10.

Bommai said he had full confidence in giving good administration in the coming days. He also hit out at Telangana minister KT Ramarao's tweet over the loudspeaker calling KT's reaction "ridiculous". "Not only the country but the whole world is coming to Bangalore. Most startups are located in Bangalore. The largest foreign investment is in Bangalore. The economy has been good for the past three years in Karnataka. So, it is ridiculous to compare Bengaluru to Hyderabad and Karnataka to Telangana," Bommai said. Rama Rao had tweeted inviting businessmen to Hyderabad.

