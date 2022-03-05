Varanasi: With campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections coming to an end today, Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav paid obeisance at the famous Mahamrityunjay temple of Kashi in Varanasi in a a bid to woo the voters.

In the final phase of voting scheduled on Monday, political parties are eyeing the seats of Purvanchal. Yadav, paid his maiden visit to the Mahamrityunjay temple early in the morning and worshipped there with full rituals and Har Har Mahadev chants. His visit to the temple is also seen as a conciliatory gesture to Mahant Kishan Dixit at the temple, who has fielded a candidate from the southern assembly, seen as a BJP's stronghold.

Tourism minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari is in the fray from the Bharatiya Janata Party for the seat. The Samajwadi Party is giving a tough competition to the Bharatiya Janata Party here with Akhilesh's temple visit believed to further consolidate the votes.

