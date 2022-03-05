Varanasi: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav participated in a roadshow in Varanasi. He also visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham to seek the blessings of the Lord. Samajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi (South) Kameshwar Nath Kisan accompanied Akhilesh during the roadshow.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, along with party's Varanasi (South) candidate Kameshwar Nath Kisan, as well as Samajwadi Party (SP) workers and supporters conducted the roadshow on Friday.

