Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Indian students stuck in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Yadav said, "Only people having children can understand the pain of frightened children suffering from hunger and cold. The way the BJP government is insensitive and inactive to rescue the Indians trapped in Ukraine is condemnable. In elections, BJP is making false claims of saving children while situation there is terrifying."

In the video shared by Yadav, a female student can be seen saying that "they have been sending messages to the Indian embassy but they are disconnecting our calls and ignoring us completely." "We've been asked to get to the border on our own but how can we do that if the embassy doesn't help? Our current location is 800 kilometer from the borders," the girl can be seen saying in the video. She also urges people not to believe Indian media "who are falsely showing that Indian government is helping the students".

About 3,000 Indian students are believed to be in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, one of the major cities where Russian troops have clashed with Ukrainian forces.

