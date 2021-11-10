New Delhi: Expressing concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, Kazakhstan National Security Committee chairman Karim Massimov urged the participating nations in the regional security dialogue to increase humanitarian assistance.

The security chiefs/secretaries of seven nations meeting kicked off on Wednesday to discuss the grim situation in Afghanistan. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in his opening remark said, "This is a time for close consultations amongst us, greater cooperation and interaction and cooperation among the regional countries."

Doval expressed confidence that the deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and enhancing or collective security. Doval reiterated that it is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. "We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," he added.

Earlier, Massimov said Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis. He emphasised that it is necessary to increase humanitarian assistance.

On a similar note, addressing the NSA level meeting, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary, National Security Council, Iran said, "There's a crisis of migration, refugees in Afghanistan and solution can come with the formation of an inclusive government, and participation of all ethnic groups. Hoping to come up with a mechanism to resolve it, he added.

Further, the Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan pointed out that the current situation creates extra risk and possibilities for drug trafficking, terrorism and that the situation on Tajik-Afghan borders remains complicated.

On the other hand, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia expressed hope that the multilateral meetings help in discussing issues linked to the development situation in Afghanistan; counter challenges, threats emanating from the country, and establish long-lasting peace in the country.

Meanwhile, Victor Makhmudov Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan called for joint efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan to find a collective solution. "This meeting allows us to find out a solution over the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, and to establish peace in this region", Charymyrat Amanov, Secretary, Security Council of Turkmenistan said at the NSA level meet on Afghanistan.

Pertinently, India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. Today's meeting is a step in that direction. Although Islamabad had rejected India's invitation, calling it a spoiler of peace and China has cited scheduling issues as a reason to not participate in the Delhi dialogue on Afghanistan, India is still trying to keep itself relevant to the Talibanised Afghanistan by accepting the new reality there.