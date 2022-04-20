New Delhi: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi late Wednesday visited the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi where authorities carried out a controversial demolition drive earlier in the day against the 'rioters' who they said were part of the clashes that took place on April 16.

Speaking to reporters near the demolition site, Owaisi called the bulldozer action "unconstitutional" and said he had come to offer full moral support to the victims. "Police did not allow me beyond a point," he said while questioning why Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not visited the area yet.

"Legally, a new bulldozer procession has been taken out. Muslims are undergoing collective punishment... be scared of a poor's curse. You demolished the shops in front of mosque, why not in front of the temples? This is a targeted demolition...I condemn it," Owaisi said earlier in the day when bulldozers were being used to demolish 'illegal' properties even as the Supreme Court ordered an immediate stay on it.

"I'm grateful that the Supreme Court took notice of it and gave an immediate stay, but they still didn't stop. These people are calling the public Bangladeshi and Rohingya? They are Indians. I've said this before, bulldozer will work on Ansar, Ahmed but not on Arjun, Ajay. That's the difference. Ansar remains Ansar even if he's in BJP or AAP... this demolition is vigilante justice... Polls will come and go but what about those who came on roads during Ramzan?" he asked.

Also read: 'BJP must bulldoze hatred in their hearts': Rahul slams Delhi demolition drive