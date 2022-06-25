Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Crime Branch has summoned former Additional DGP RB Sreekumar in the 2002 Godhra riots case. The development comes a day after the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the case and dismissed a plea by slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri's wife Zakia Jafri.

Congress leader and former MP Ehsan Jafri was among the 68 people killed at Ahmedabad's Gulberg Society during violence on February 28, 2002, a day after the Godhra train burning. Zakia Jafri had challenged the SIT's clean chit to 64 people, including Modi who was Gujarat chief minister in 2002.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar upheld the magistrate's order rejecting Zakia Jafri's protest petition against the closure report filed by the SIT in 2012.