Kota: Resonance Coaching Institute in Rajasthan's Kota has started an exclusive coaching programme for preparing for the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in the three military services. Kamal Singh Chauhan, Head of Department at Resonance, said they have framed the syllabus for the Air Force exam while preparations are being made for framing the syllabus for the Indian Army and Navy.

“We have come up with Multiple Examination Division and Para Schooling Programme Division (PSPD). We are also conducting short-term as well as long-term courses in this regard,” he said. He said the 15-day short-term course will be taken up for this year given the less time left for this year's Agnivir exam adding the courses from next year will be of three-month duration.

The fee structure for the short and long-term courses will be Rs 5,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively. The registration for the Agnivir Air Force started on June 24 and the exam is scheduled for July 24. The last date for the online application is July 5. Chauhan said after Air Force, courses will also be started for the Navy and Indian Army. He said that coaching for the Agniveer scheme will run both offline and online modes as per the convenience of the students.

The course will have Physics, Mathematics, English, Reasoning Ability and General Awareness portions. Pertinently, the IAF recently advertised 3,500 vacancies for Agniveer Vayu with XII as the required qualification. Preference will be given to polytechnic students. The paper will be of 60 minutes duration having 75 questions. There will also be a Reasoning or General Awareness paper of 45 minutes having 50 questions. The aspirants can also opt for a clubbed paper of 85 minutes having 100 questions.