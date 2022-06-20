New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday brought out the notification for recruitment of Agnivirs. The registration is set to open from July onwards and online registration is compulsory. The Indian Army on Sunday released the terms and conditions and related details for prospective applicants wanting to join the force under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

The Army also mentioned that 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army that will be different from any other existing ranks and they can be posted to any regiment and unit.

The notification dates for the Navy and the Airforce is on June 21 and June 24 respectively, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted on their official Twitter handle.