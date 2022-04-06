Delhi: A 50-year-old Nigerian national was arrested along with 1,081 grams of heroin valued at Rs 10 crore in the international market, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Adefowora Olaitan Adegoke, came to India on a medical visa on December 10, however, his visa expired on February 23. Adegoke was arrested by the Cell Against Illegal Foreigners and Narcotics (CAIFAN) of the Delhi Police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka district) Vikram Singh said a piece of information was received on April 4, regarding an African national who is involved in the supply of high-quality contraband in the Uttam Nagar area.

As per information, a police team of ASI Kartar, Head Constable Dinesh, Jitendra Singh, Constable Ravi, Kuldeep and Praveen, and SI Subhash Chand was formed under the supervision of ACP Operation, Vijay Singh Yadav which laid a trap near Holy Chowk, Hastsal, Uttam Nagar Delhi and apprehended the said foreigner.

“As per the procedure of the NDPS Act, the apprehended person was searched and a white-color polythene bag having 1.081 Kg heroin was recovered from his possession,” Singh said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 21 of the NDPS act.

On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that the recovered heroin was brought from another Nigerian who is living in the Uttam Nagar area. The police said the accused knows the whereabouts of the above-mentioned supplier.

During the investigation, it got revealed that the accused had come to India on 10 December 2021 on a medical visa, the period of which expired on 23 February 2022. Despite this, he did not return and got indulged in the drug business by staying in India illegally.

To unearth the syndicate of illegal business of drugs, recovery of illegal drugs, the investigation is on to nab the supplier, the official added.

