Hyderabad: In a major development, the excise commissioner cancelled the licence of Raddisson Bar, Pudding and Mink pub after seizure of drugs and arrest of one of the pub owners on Sunday. During the investigation by the police, skeletons are tumbling out of Pudding and Mink pub's cupboard, as Kiran Raj, who is based in Hyderabad, was on Monday named as the fourth accused in the case. Kiran Raj, who has been running the pub for some years, leased it to Abhishek Uppal four years ago. However, he continues to be a partner. The police registered his name in the FIR. It is learnt that Kiran Raj is the son-in-law of a former Union Minister belonging to a national party. It is learnt that the Excise Department and the police did not go for inspections for fear of his ties with political leaders and celebrities.

It may be recalled that the Banjara Hills police registered a case of over-selling of liquor once in 2019 and again in 2021 at Pudding and Mink pub. Meanwhile, Anil Kumar and Abhishek, who were arrested by the police, were produced in court and remanded in custody for 14 days. Police filed a custody petition in the Nampally court seeking remand of the two from the Chanchalguda jail for a week.

Police said that a man came to the pub while manager Anil Kumar and pub partner Abhishek Uppala were being interrogated during a police raid on the pub on Sunday. Police found him suspicious so they enquired about him and seized his mobile and laptop. They said that he had made frequent trips to Goa and it is suspected that the man was involved in the supply of cocaine. Some who came to the party sat next to the man. After talking for a few minutes they left. Police are examining CCTV footage related to this. Twice drug cases were reported against a young man, who came to the pub, and two girls accompanied him to the party. Both were allowed into the pub under the age of 20, and the Excise Act prohibits the supply of alcohol to those under the age of 21. Authorities said they were minors.

State Excise Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday issued orders canceling the licences of both Radisson Blu Plaza Bar and Pudding and Mink Pub. The bar in this plaza has obtained permission to sell liquor 24 hours a day till September 30, 2022, by paying an additional fee of Rs.56,66,700. In addition to selling alcohol in pubs with the same permit, the licence was revoked after it was found to be selling drugs.

The Banjara Hills police inquiry in the Radisson Bar, Pudding and Mink pub case revealed that drug parties were going there weekends. The guests to these weekend parties are high profile people, said the police. They had also revealed some key facts in the pudding pub drug case. The police investigation revealed that some people, who knew that there would be drug parties, had come there. Police suspect, there was some more cocaine in addition to the 5 grams seized at the Pudding and Mink pub. Police came to know that up to 30-40 people come on weekends and take cocaine. This is being investigated.

Students and IT employees as drug suppliers in Greater Hyderabad

Bhupathi Pramod, an IT employee from Jawahar Nagar Hyderabad, draws Rs 50,000 per month, but in order to quick bucks, he started selling hashish oil and reportedly earns around Rs 3-4 lakh per litre. He was caught by the SOT Malkajagiri while doing this illegal business. Nimmagadda Sai Vignesh is an HCU alumnus. Bought 20 LSD blots for Rs 12,000 through Darknet and sold the LSD to university students for Rs 3,000 each. But he was landed in the net of the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing.

These are just two examples to prove that not only the rich, but even students and employees were involved in drug rackets. Not only pubs, bars and restaurants, but also apartments, educational institutions and IT companies are adapting to the drug trade. Hyderabad has become a hub of drug trafficking. Police say it is a myth that drugs like heroin, cocaine and LSD are restricted to the upper/affluent classes. Large quantities of drugs are being seized during SWOT and Task Force inspections. The shocking facts are coming to light in the cases during the interrogation of the arrested persons. It is ironic that even IT and corporate employees, who earn millions of rupees a year, are choosing to sell drugs for easy money.

In Mumbai, drugs are known by code names like Salman, Katrina, Killing, Lambi, AK-47. In Hyderabad, police have identified the code words as stuff, weed, sweetie, fruity, and tattoo.

The Rachakonda police arrested a dhaba operator in Medchal for selling poppy straw concentrate used by youths in Punjab as drugs. The accused revealed that they were making heroin at a very low price and selling it at a high price. Police said that you will get a kick with at least 3-4 grams of poppy. In Punjab, it is known by the code language 'Smile'. The reason for this seems to be that one will get a smile when they placed it on their tongue.

Flowers, nuts, and dried wood are widely used in the manufacture of heroin for every level of raw material in the poppy straw concentrate, which is widely grown in Punjab. Some of those who bought them had made it as a dry powder and are being illegally transported to Hyderabad city. It is believed that some pharmacists in the suburbs bought it and sold it in their labs as morphine/heroin.

With an investment of Rs 50k to 60k.. they are getting 9-10 times profits. Those who are addicted to drugs tend to make money by supplying them. Hashish oil is relatively easy to transport compared to dry marijuana supplies. Rachakonda SOT officials said that hashish oil is reached here from AOB, Vishaka and Adilabad Agency areas.