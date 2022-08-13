Chandigarh: Giving a challenge to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of Sikh For Justice organisation, who through videos was appealing to people in India not to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the supporters of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front hoisted the tricolour at Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Chandigarh residence.

Activists of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front led by its president Gursimran Singh Mand hoisted the tricolour at Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's house located in Sector 15 in Chandigarh. Earlier, Pannun was asking the people of Punjab to put up Khalistani flags at their homes as a mark of protest for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been issuing threats to India while staying in America for the last several years. House number 2033 located at Sector 15 in Chandigarh belonged to the founder of the SJF Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, but currently, no one is residing there. Pannun's Chandigarh residence is closed for the past several years. The caretaker looks after Pannun's house. The Sikh For Justice is a proscribed outfit. The Union government has banned the organisation for carrying out anti-India activities.