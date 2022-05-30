New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra are the top three States with maximum number of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) numbers registered till date. As per the public dashboard launched by the National Health Authority (NHA) Andhra Pradesh has 286.1 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health accounts followed by Bihar's 147.7 lakh and Maharashtra's 143.2 lakh accounts. The dashboard, launched on Monday, will give a real time information on the Ayhsuman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) scheme.

As per the dashboard, the total number of ABHA (earlier known as health ID) created are 22.1 crore, over 16.6 thousand healthcare professionals have registered in the Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR) and more than 69.4 thousand health facilities have been registered under Health Facility Registry (HFR).

According to the dashboard Uttar Pradesh with 26,824 registered health facilities like hospitals, laboratories etc. followed by Andhra Pradesh with 13,373 such facilities and Maharashtra with the 10,977 registered health facilities leading the list of States with maximum HFR. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh with maximum 7,783 registered healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses is leading the list of States followed by Chandigarh 1,702 and Puduchrry 1,309 with maximum number of HPR.

As per the dashboard, of the total 22,15,96,269 ABHA, as many as 52.70 per cent belong to male and 47.28 percent belong to female beneficiaries. Dr RS Sharma, chief executive officer of NHA has said that ABDM is built on the principles of accessibility, inclusivity and inter-operatibility.

"The ABPD public dashboard puts the updated information related to the scheme in the public domain to ensure all stakeholders have access to the data in a transparent manner. This also gives a clear picture of the progress made by ABDM eco system partners since we have included the data related to number of ABHA created by different partners as well as the number of health records linked platform wise," Dr Sharma said.

For health facility registry, the dashboard presents the data in info graphics format based on ownership (government or private), system of medicine (modern medicine, allopathy, ayurveda, sowa-rigpa, physiotherapy, unani, dentistry, siddha, homeopathy etc) and state wise facilities registered under the ABDM.