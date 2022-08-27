Raipur: The 51st two-day meeting of the All India Mayor's Council began on Saturday in Raipur. A total of 48 Mayors from different states of the country reached Raipur to attend the meeting. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will attend the opening day of the Mayor's Council meeting on Saturday. CM Baghel has invited all the Mayors to his residence for food. On Sunday, the Chhattisgarh Governor, MPs and ministers will also attend the programme. The Mayors, who reached Raipur on Friday, were accorded a grand welcome. They have been accommodated in a private hotel in the capital. The guests also visited the famous Kaushalya Mata temple.

They also tasted Chhattisgarhi cuisine. Over the agenda of the meeting, Mayor of the local Municipal Corporation in Raipur Aijaz Dhebar said that the participants will get a lot to learn at the meeting, especially with regard to the functioning of their respective jurisdictions. The Mayors of the top-ranked Municipal Corporations will share their expertise on the best practices with others, he said. Along with this, the work being done by the Corporation in Raipur city will also be shared, he added.