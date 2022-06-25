Patna (Bihar): A three-year-old girl is missing since June 22 from the Pirbahore area in Patna city with family claiming that she was being sold to a begging racket by a seven-year-old boy for Rs 500.

The girl, Sanya, went missing on the evening of June 22 when she was last seen playing outside her house behind Udyog Bhawan in Gandhi Maidan. Her father Atif Azad made serious allegations against his tenant's 7-year-son claiming that the boy had sold her. Atif, who works in a book shop next to the house, said after the whole family failed to locate the girl, they registered a missing complaint with the concerned police station.

When the police officials scanned the nearby CCTV footage, they were shocked to see the girl being taken somewhere by the boy. The boy, the girl's family alleged, had sold Sanya for Rs 500 to a female beggar near platform number 10 of Patna Junction on Karbigahiya side. After questioning the boy, police were able to trace one elderly person with minor children from Karbighia station.

The man, upon interrogation, revealed the name of the woman following which police raided the Postal Park area of ​​Patna and arrested her. At present, police are questioning her. Pirbahore police station in-charge Sabi-ul-Haq said that a missing complaint has been registered and all those detained are being questioned. "But till now the sale of the girl child has not been confirmed," he said.