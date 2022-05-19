Bahadurgarh (Haryana): Fourteen labourers, who were fast asleep, were knocked down by a truck on the KMP expressway in Bahadurgarh of Haryana. Three labourers died on the spot and 11 others were injured. The condition of the injured is stated to be critical. While 10 injured labourers were referred to PGI Rohtak for better treatment. While one injured was admitted to the Trauma Centre in Bahadurgarh.

According to the police, all the labourers slept on the roadside after finishing their work till late in the evening. Barricading was done on one side of the road before sleeping while reflectors were also installed but a speeding truck trampled these labourers breaking all the barricades. After crushing the labourers, the speeding truck overturned on the expressway. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. All the labourers are residents of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. All of them were working on KMP since two months. According to police, the accident took place between 5.30 am and 6 am on Thursday. The police shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh for post-mortem. Police said that the truck driver has been identified and soon the he will be arrested soon.

