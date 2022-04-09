Shahjahanpur: The family of the victim in the Asaram rape case has reportedly received a threatening letter, as claimed by the father of the rape victim. Stating that the letter threatens his entire family with death, he also alleged that the Shahjahanpur police is not showing seriousness in the matter despite him reaching out to them several times. Meanwhile, Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S. Anand denied receiving any complaint and assured that appropriate action would be taken on receipt of the complaint.

The father of the victim has also claimed that some supporters of the rape convict Asaram had abused him and his family in the past, followed by a threatening letter. He further informed that on lodging a complaint about the matter, two police officers were also deployed outside his house, though one of the constables was later removed. The CCTV cameras in the vicinity have also captured a video of the letter being delivered to the victim's house, giving the police a lead over the matter.

However, the father of the rape victim, said that despite giving a written complaint to the police about this, the police have not shown any seriousness so far. Having denied the receipt of any complaint, the Superintendent of Police S Anand said that he will get the incident investigated at his own level once a complaint is filed.

Asaram, a self-acclaimed spiritual Guru with followers in thousands across India, was accused of rape in 2013. On 28 April 2018, the court sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment, while the rape convict is currently in jail in Rajasthan.

