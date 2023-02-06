Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): Two casual labourers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were killed while another went missing after an avalanche hit near Shinku La Pass in the Lahaul subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday evening. They got buried alive along with snow cutter and dozer machinery. Search for missing person will continue on Monday, officials said.

As soon as the BRO received the information about the avalanche, they initiated search and rescue operations and rushed to the spot. According to the officials, the deceased persons were identified as Ram Budha (19) and Rakesh, while the missing person has been identified as Passang Chhering Lama, a resident of Nepal.

The search operation for another missing person that continued for hours was later called off due to freezing temperature and poor visibility. The State Emergency Operation Centre has said that the search operation for the missing person will be resumed on Monday again. "Two people were dead and one was missing in an avalanche that occurred near Chika in Lahaul and Spiti district at around 3 pm yesterday. Rescue efforts were called off due to low temperature and poor visibility. Search will resume tomorrow," the State Emergency Operation Centre said on Sunday.

District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC), Lahual and Spiti, informed that an incident of avalanche occurred near (Chika) Shrinkula Pass at 35 KM in Subdivision Lahaul. They further said "In this incident, three BRO casual labourers got buried under the avalanche along with snow cutter/dozer machinery, out of which two dead bodies have been retrieved and are being brought to RH Keylong. Search for missing person will continue on Monday.